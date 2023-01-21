Thunderbirds Winter Training 2023 Pt. I

Video recap of behind the scenes and cockpit footage of the team during the first part of their 2023 winter training trip at Spaceport America, New Mexico.
|01.21.2023
|01.21.2023 11:39
|Video Productions
|871281
|230121-F-AF248-857
|DOD_109417342
|00:03:11
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|5
|5
