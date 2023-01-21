Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Winter Training 2023 Pt. I

    LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Video recap of behind the scenes and cockpit footage of the team during the first part of their 2023 winter training trip at Spaceport America, New Mexico.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871281
    VIRIN: 230121-F-AF248-857
    Filename: DOD_109417342
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: LAS CRUCES, NM, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Winter Training 2023 Pt. I, by TSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    ACC
    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    2023

