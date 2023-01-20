Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District constructs a $309 million runway extension on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. This includes the construction of a soil bentonite slurry trench wall to retain Fish and Triangle Lakes and minimize environmental impacts. This ensures that the lakes adjacent to the project are minimally impacted by the excavation work. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871274
    VIRIN: 230120-A-QR280-1003
    Filename: DOD_109416987
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

