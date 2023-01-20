B-Roll: Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District constructs a $309 million runway extension on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. This includes the construction of a soil bentonite slurry trench wall to retain Fish and Triangle Lakes and minimize environmental impacts. This ensures that the lakes adjacent to the project are minimally impacted by the excavation work. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)