The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District constructs a $309 million runway extension on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. This includes the construction of a soil bentonite slurry trench wall to retain Fish and Triangle Lakes and minimize environmental impacts. This ensures that the lakes adjacent to the project are minimally impacted by the excavation work. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|01.20.2023
|01.20.2023 19:27
|B-Roll
|871274
|230120-A-QR280-1003
|DOD_109416987
|00:00:10
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|0
|0
This work, B-Roll: Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
