Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch: Simulated Casualty Evacuation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force, conduct a simulated casualty evacuation during a limited scale raid on Kualoa Ranch, Hawaii, during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1, Jan. 18, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Clayton R. Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871268
    VIRIN: 230118-M-VS122-1001
    Filename: DOD_109416950
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch: Simulated Casualty Evacuation, by LCpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    MCBH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT