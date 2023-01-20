Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a conversation with the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics Founding Director David Axelrod

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a conversation with the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics Founding Director David Axelrod.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 18:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871267
    Filename: DOD_109416939
    Length: 00:54:37
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken
    University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics
    Founding Director David Axelrod

