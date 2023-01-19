U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits Luke Force Base, Arizona Jan. 19, 2023. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871266
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-LV886-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109416932
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice President Kamala Harris visits Luke AFB, by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT