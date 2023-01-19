Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Luke AFB

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits Luke Force Base, Arizona Jan. 19, 2023. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871266
    VIRIN: 230119-F-LV886-001
    Filename: DOD_109416932
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US

    This work, Vice President Kamala Harris visits Luke AFB, by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke AFB
    Vice President of the United States
    Kamala Harris, VPOTUS,

