U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a simulated limited scale raid in response to a surface to air threat on Kualoa Ranch, Hawaii, during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1, Jan. 18, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 19:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871265
|VIRIN:
|230118-M-VV832-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109416931
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch: Response to a Surface to Air Threat, by LCpl Terry Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
