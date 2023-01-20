Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood Host Texas Legislative Day

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Lieutenant General Sean C. Bernabe, the 62nd Commanding General of the III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, speaks during Texas Legislative Day, a day-long event that will bring together Texas government officials and their staffs to gain hands-on experience with a variety of military equipment as well as participating in various training simulators at Fort Hood while having numerous opportunities to interact with Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 17:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871255
    VIRIN: 230120-A-VK434-681
    Filename: DOD_109416678
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: TX, US

    Fort Hood
    Fort Hood and III Corps

