Lieutenant General Sean C. Bernabe, the 62nd Commanding General of the III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, speaks during Texas Legislative Day, a day-long event that will bring together Texas government officials and their staffs to gain hands-on experience with a variety of military equipment as well as participating in various training simulators at Fort Hood while having numerous opportunities to interact with Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 17:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|871255
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-VK434-681
|Filename:
|DOD_109416678
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Hood Host Texas Legislative Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT