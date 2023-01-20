Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Welcomes Bipartisan Mayors Attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden welcomes bipartisan mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting to the White House and delivers remarks celebrating the achievements of the past 18 months.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 16:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871252
    Filename: DOD_109416635
    Length: 01:00:40
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Welcomes Bipartisan Mayors Attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting
    U.S. Conference of Mayors

