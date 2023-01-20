President Biden Welcomes Bipartisan Mayors Attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting

President Joe Biden welcomes bipartisan mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting to the White House and delivers remarks celebrating the achievements of the past 18 months.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 16:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|871252
|Filename:
|DOD_109416635
|Length:
|01:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
