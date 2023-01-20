Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood Host Texas Legislative Day

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Christina Morales - Representative TX District 145, shares her takeaway about being at Fort Hood Host Texas Legislative Day.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 16:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871251
    VIRIN: 230120-A-VK434-838
    Filename: DOD_109416634
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Fort Hood Host Texas Legislative Day, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood Host Texas Legislative Day

