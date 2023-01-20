video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video highlights The Oregon National Guard State Partnership Program 2022 Activities. The National Guard State Partnership Program reflects an evolving international affairs mission for the National Guard, emphasizing its unique state-federal and civil-military characteristics to interact with the active and reserve forces of foreign nations, interagency partners, and international non-governmental organizations.



State partners participate in a broad range of security cooperation activities, including homeland defense/security, disaster response/mitigation, consequence/crisis management, interagency cooperation, border/port/aviation security, combat medical, fellowship-style internships, and bilateral familiarization events that lead to training and exercise opportunities.



The State Partnership Program has been successfully building relationships for over 25 years and now includes 87 partnerships with 95 nations around the globe.



National Guard Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon National Guard Public Affairs