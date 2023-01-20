Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Oregon National Guard State Partnership Program 2022 Activities

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    This video highlights The Oregon National Guard State Partnership Program 2022 Activities. The National Guard State Partnership Program reflects an evolving international affairs mission for the National Guard, emphasizing its unique state-federal and civil-military characteristics to interact with the active and reserve forces of foreign nations, interagency partners, and international non-governmental organizations.

    State partners participate in a broad range of security cooperation activities, including homeland defense/security, disaster response/mitigation, consequence/crisis management, interagency cooperation, border/port/aviation security, combat medical, fellowship-style internships, and bilateral familiarization events that lead to training and exercise opportunities.

    The State Partnership Program has been successfully building relationships for over 25 years and now includes 87 partnerships with 95 nations around the globe.

    National Guard Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon National Guard Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 15:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871248
    VIRIN: 220120-Z-ZJ128-1001
    PIN: 220120
    Filename: DOD_109416614
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Vietnam
    Bangladesh
    Oregon National Guard State Partnership Program
    ORNG SPP

