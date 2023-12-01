Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Observance

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?' - Martin Luther King, Jr."

    In observance of #MLKDay we remember Dr. King's contributions to our world, and keep his dream alive everyday. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. dedicated his life to a dream of equality and justice for every individual. Every year, we honor his incredible work and legacy with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871245
    VIRIN: 230112-O-QQ208-861
    Filename: DOD_109416598
    Length: 00:27:14
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Observance, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler

