Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?' - Martin Luther King, Jr."
In observance of #MLKDay we remember Dr. King's contributions to our world, and keep his dream alive everyday. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. dedicated his life to a dream of equality and justice for every individual. Every year, we honor his incredible work and legacy with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871245
|VIRIN:
|230112-O-QQ208-861
|Filename:
|DOD_109416598
|Length:
|00:27:14
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Observance, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
