Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hood Host Texas Legislative Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Texas Legislative Day is a day-long event that will bring together Texas government officials and their staffs to gain hands-on experience with various military equipment and participate in various training simulators at Fort Hood while having numerous opportunities to interact with Soldiers. They will be exposed to the many resources on Fort Hood that contribute toward the preparation of Soldiers for the demanding and complex requirements of combat.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871244
    VIRIN: 230120-A-VK434-399
    Filename: DOD_109416589
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood Host Texas Legislative Day, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Texas Legislative Day is a day-long Fort Hood III Armored Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT