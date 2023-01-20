Fort Hood Host Texas Legislative Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Texas Legislative Day is a day-long event that will bring together Texas government officials and their staffs to gain hands-on experience with various military equipment and participate in various training simulators at Fort Hood while having numerous opportunities to interact with Soldiers. They will be exposed to the many resources on Fort Hood that contribute toward the preparation of Soldiers for the demanding and complex requirements of combat.