33rd Fighter Wing executes 20-front B-roll

Pilots with the 58th and 60th Fighter Squadrons, 33rd Fighter Wing, perform a 20-front takeoff at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 9, 2023. A 20-front takeoff is executed when 20 jets are launched for morning training missions. Airmen with the 58th and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Units, 33rd FW, worked together to ensure 20 F-35A Lightning IIs were ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)