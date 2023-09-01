Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd Fighter Wing executes 20-front B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots with the 58th and 60th Fighter Squadrons, 33rd Fighter Wing, perform a 20-front takeoff at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 9, 2023. A 20-front takeoff is executed when 20 jets are launched for morning training missions. Airmen with the 58th and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Units, 33rd FW, worked together to ensure 20 F-35A Lightning IIs were ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871243
    VIRIN: 230109-F-DF705-1001
    Filename: DOD_109416567
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd Fighter Wing executes 20-front B-roll, by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nomads
    33rd Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT