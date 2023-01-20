Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) exists to prepare combat-ready USSF forces to fight and win in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment through the deliberate development, education and training of space professionals; development of space warfighting doctrine, tactics, techniques, and procedures; and the test and evaluation of USSF capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 14:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871236
|VIRIN:
|230120-O-TD082-393
|Filename:
|DOD_109416454
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Space Training and Readiness Command, by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT