    Space Training and Readiness Command

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by John Ayre 

    Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) exists to prepare combat-ready USSF forces to fight and win in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment through the deliberate development, education and training of space professionals; development of space warfighting doctrine, tactics, techniques, and procedures; and the test and evaluation of USSF capabilities.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871236
    VIRIN: 230120-O-TD082-393
    Filename: DOD_109416454
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CO, US

    weeklyvideos
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command

