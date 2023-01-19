Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman makes preparations for Body Composition Program

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Brandon Clement, 49th Medical Group radiology noncommissioned officer in charge, answers questions about the U.S. Air Force’s upcoming Body Composition Program at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2022. The program uses abdominal circumference and height to measure service member’s cardiovascular fitness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    This work, Holloman makes preparations for Body Composition Program, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health
    Physical Fitness Assessment
    medical readiness
    Body Composition Program
    49th Medical Group
    weeklyvideos
    waist measurements

