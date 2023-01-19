Holloman makes preparations for Body Composition Program

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Clement, 49th Medical Group radiology noncommissioned officer in charge, answers questions about the U.S. Air Force’s upcoming Body Composition Program at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2022. The program uses abdominal circumference and height to measure service member’s cardiovascular fitness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 13:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871233
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109416426
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
