Tyndall Air Force Base teamed up with TAAA to host a Pup-Ruck to support the K9 for Warrior program. 32 members and 24 canines walked 3.5 miles to NCO beach.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 13:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871232
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-JE952-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109416404
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pup Ruck, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT