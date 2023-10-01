Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tyndall Air Force Base teamed up with TAAA to host a Pup-Ruck to support the K9 for Warrior program. 32 members and 24 canines walked 3.5 miles to NCO beach.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871232
    VIRIN: 230110-F-JE952-1001
    Filename: DOD_109416404
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    TAGS

    Dogs
    K9
    MSG
    Team Tyndall
    NCO Beach

