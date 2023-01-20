Oracle Satellite - Cislunar Space

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Oracle spacecraft will collect observations of resident space objects in the region near the Moon and potentially beyond. These observations will be cataloged and used to maintain awareness in the regime. Oracle will deliver advanced space capabilities in support of the U.S. Space Force’s space situational awareness mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 12:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871230
|VIRIN:
|230120-O-HW161-862
|Filename:
|DOD_109416213
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Air Force Research Laboratory
