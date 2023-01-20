Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oracle Satellite - Cislunar Space

    NM, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Bradley Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Oracle spacecraft will collect observations of resident space objects in the region near the Moon and potentially beyond. These observations will be cataloged and used to maintain awareness in the regime. Oracle will deliver advanced space capabilities in support of the U.S. Space Force’s space situational awareness mission.

