    Austin, Milley Hold Briefing on Ukraine Defense

    GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley brief the news media in Germany, as defense leaders from around the world conclude a meeting on Ukraine’s defense.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 12:03
    Category: Briefings
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin, Milley Hold Briefing on Ukraine Defense , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

