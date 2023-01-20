Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Who We Are - 142nd Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    Minute long narrative-driven video describing the individuals that comprise the 142nd Wing. This video drives a sense of community and service as key characteristics of the Airmen serving in Portland, Oregon's hometown Air Force.

    (Rights-Free music by Lesfm from Pixabay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 15:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871223
    VIRIN: 230120-Z-WT152-929
    Filename: DOD_109416113
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Who We Are - 142nd Wing, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Service
    Community
    Duty
    Hometown Air Force
    142nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT