CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE) took a look back to the beginnings of its current-day mission with a visit from retired Maj. Gen. Phillip Killey, the headquarters building's namesake, and a pioneer of the transition to its homeland air defense mission. "The mission has changed and grown exponentially -- but it's still the number one mission of our military, and of our country -- defending the homeland." he said.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 12:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871221
|VIRIN:
|230120-D-WN273-378
|Filename:
|DOD_109416096
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Past commander, 1AF, reflects on unit's history, evolution, by Louis Biehslich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
