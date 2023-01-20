Past commander, 1AF, reflects on unit's history, evolution

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE) took a look back to the beginnings of its current-day mission with a visit from retired Maj. Gen. Phillip Killey, the headquarters building's namesake, and a pioneer of the transition to its homeland air defense mission. "The mission has changed and grown exponentially -- but it's still the number one mission of our military, and of our country -- defending the homeland." he said.