    Past commander, 1AF, reflects on unit's history, evolution

    01.20.2023

    Video by Louis Biehslich 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE) took a look back to the beginnings of its current-day mission with a visit from retired Maj. Gen. Phillip Killey, the headquarters building's namesake, and a pioneer of the transition to its homeland air defense mission. "The mission has changed and grown exponentially -- but it's still the number one mission of our military, and of our country -- defending the homeland." he said.

    Length: 00:02:31
