Ask the Training Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871217" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This webinar is a little different! Today, we will be opening the floor up to our users so they can ask question related to training materials and other training items. The whole team will be hereto help clarify any questions you have about the training process.