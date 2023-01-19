Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar is a little different! Today, we will be opening the floor up to our users so they can ask question related to training materials and other training items. The whole team will be hereto help clarify any questions you have about the training process.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 12:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:41:24
    Location: US

    AFPIMS
    Webinar
    Ask the Training Team

