    Anchored In With Skipper Dees - 07MAR22

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    220307-N-MY760-1001 (Norfolk, VA) Capt. David Dees, the commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) delivers a message to crew of the base, March 7, 2022. This video is a bi-weekly message in which Dees gives information and praise to various aspects of NSN. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller/released)

    This work, Anchored In With Skipper Dees - 07MAR22, by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

