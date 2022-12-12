221212-N-MY760-1001 (Norfolk, VA) Capt. David Dees, the commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) delivers a message to crew of the base, December 12, 2022. This video is a bi-weekly message in which Dees gives information and praise to various aspects of NSN. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 11:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871214
|VIRIN:
|221212-N-MY760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109416000
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchored In With Skipper Dees - 12DEC22, by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Station Norfolk
LEAVE A COMMENT