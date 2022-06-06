Anchored In With Skipper Dees - 06JUN22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871211" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220606-N-MY760-1001 (Norfolk, VA) Capt. David Dees, the commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) delivers a message to crew of the base, June 6, 2022. This video is a bi-weekly message in which Dees gives information and praise to various aspects of NSN. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller/released)