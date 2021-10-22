Anchored In With Skipper Dees - 22OCT21

211022-N-MY760-1001 (Norfolk, VA) Capt. David Dees, the commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) delivers a message to crew of the base, October 22, 2021. This video is a bi-weekly message in which Dees gives information and praise to various aspects of NSN. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller/released)
