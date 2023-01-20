Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFWERX Open Topic Phase I Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFVentures, goal is to invest in emerging technologies to scale the capabilities of the department of the Air Force and strengthen the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 10:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871204
    VIRIN: 230120-O-GC712-536
    PIN: 536
    Filename: DOD_109415892
    Length: 00:09:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFWERX Open Topic Phase 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT