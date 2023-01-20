AFWERX Open Topic Phase I Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFVentures, goal is to invest in emerging technologies to scale the capabilities of the department of the Air Force and strengthen the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests.