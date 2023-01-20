Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tricare Area Orientation Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.20.2023

    Video by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    230120-N-N1901-0002 A representative from Naval Support Activity Naples’ Tricare Office presents information about vehicle registration. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Courtesy Video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 09:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871190
    VIRIN: 230120-N-N1901-0002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109415860
    Length: 00:20:54
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tricare Area Orientation Video, by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Area Orientation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT