U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023, to discuss the current and future defense needs of Ukraine. The U.S. will continue consulting Allies and partners to provide additional support to the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)