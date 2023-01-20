Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    01.20.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023, to discuss the current and future defense needs of Ukraine. The U.S. will continue consulting Allies and partners to provide additional support to the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871180
    VIRIN: 230120-F-XS544-1001
    Filename: DOD_109415781
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: RP, DE

    TAGS

    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

