U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023, to discuss the current and future defense needs of Ukraine. The U.S. will continue consulting Allies and partners to provide additional support to the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 10:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871180
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-XS544-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109415781
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Ukraine Defense Contact Group, by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT