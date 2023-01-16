The Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, hosted by Area Support Group Kuwait, drew a capacity crowd on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 16, 2023. Guest speaker, Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Saunders of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, honors Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., embracing King’s vision of communities coming together and celebrating their diversity to encourage inclusivity and partnership. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Katherine Alegado)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871178
|VIRIN:
|230116-A-NL413-995
|Filename:
|DOD_109415740
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
