    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.16.2023

    Video by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    The Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, hosted by Area Support Group Kuwait, drew a capacity crowd on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 16, 2023. Guest speaker, Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Saunders of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, honors Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., embracing King’s vision of communities coming together and celebrating their diversity to encourage inclusivity and partnership. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871178
    VIRIN: 230116-A-NL413-995
    Filename: DOD_109415740
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    equal opportunity
    martin luther king
    mlk day
    partnership
    inclusivity

