Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Austin Speaks at Session on Ukraine Defense

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III makes opening remarks at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley is also participating in the meeting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 06:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871172
    Filename: DOD_109415714
    Length: 00:16:11
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin Speaks at Session on Ukraine Defense, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT