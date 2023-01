Norwegian snipers train in NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Two Norwegian snipers serving with NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Lithuania perform drills during an exercise. From moving into position, to camouflage and concealment techniques, to taking the final shot, we see their painstaking routine in detail.

Footage includes shots of the snipers near Rukla, Lithuania, as well as atmosphere shots from the feature story.

Transcript

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT - NORWEGIAN SNIPER DRIVING AN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE THROUGH THE FOREST X2

(00:07) MEDIUM SHOT - NORWEGIAN SNIPER APPLYING CAMOUFLAGE NETTING TO AN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE X2

(00:10) CLOSE UP - NORWEGIAN SNIPER APPLYING FACE PAINT X3

(00:14) MEDIUM SHOT - NORWEGIAN SNIPER MOVING THROUGH FOREST WITH RIFLE

(00:18) SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP SHOT (NO AUDIO) - BOOTS MOVING THROUGH LONG GRASS

(00:21) SLOW MOTION MEDIUM SHOT (NO AUDIO) - NORWEGIAN SNIPER MOVING THROUGH TREES

(00:26) CLOSE UP ON EYES

(00:28) CLOSE UP SHOTS OF NORWEGIAN SNIPER ASSEMBLING SNIPER RIFLE

(00:30) CLOSE UP SHOTS OF NETTING BEING APPLIED TO BINOCULARS AND BACKPACK

(00:34) CLOSE UP SHOTS OF GRASS BEING PICKED AND APPLIED TO CAMOUFLAGE NETTING

(00:39) CLOSE UP SHOT OF SPIDERS WEB

(00:41) MEDIUM SHOT - NORWEGIAN SNIPER PUTTING ON GHILLIE SUIT

(00:45) CLOSE UP SHOT - NORWEGIAN SNIPER LOOKING THROUGH SCOPE OF RIFLE

(00:46) MEDIUM SHOT - NORWEGIAN SNIPER LOOKING THROUGH SCOPE OF RIFLE

(00:48) VARIOUS ATMOSPHERE SHOTS OF RAIN IN THE FOREST

(01:02) CLOSE UP SHOT OF BOOT WALKING THROUGH MUD

(01:07) MEDIUM SLOW-MOTION SHOT (NO AUDIO) - NORWEGIAN SNIPER IN GHILLIE SUIT WALKING THROUGH FOREST

(01:14) MEDIUM SHOT - NORWEGIAN SNIPER IN GHILLIE SUIT WALKING THROUGH FOREST

(01:18) MEDIUM SHOT - NORWEGIAN SNIPERS IN GHILLIE SUITS

(01:21) MEDIUM SHOT - NORWEGIAN SNIPER IN GHILLIE SUIT CRAWLING X2

(01:26) CLOSE UP - NORWEGIAN SNIPER IN GHILLIE SUIT LOOKING THROUGH AND ADJUSTING SCOPE X3

(01:31) CLOSE UP - NORWEGIAN SNIPER IN GHILLIE SUIT MOVING RIFLE BOLT

(01:35) CLOSE UP - NORWEGIAN SNIPER IN GHILLIE SUIT FLICKING OFF SAFETY CATCH ON RIFLE

(01:39) CLOSE UP - NORWEGIAN SNIPER IN GHILLIE SUIT COUNTING DOWN FROM FIVE

(01:43) DRONE SHOT (NO AUDIO) - NORWEGIAN SNIPER DRIVING AN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE THROUGH THE FOREST X2

(01:54) DRONE SHOT (NO AUDIO) - NORWEGIAN SNIPERS MOVING THROUGH DENSE FOREST

(01:59) DRONE SHOT (NO AUDIO) - NORWEGIAN SNIPER LAYING IN FIRING POSITION