Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Warrior's Ethos

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    01.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    Lt Col Dwyane A. Jones, 39th Air Base Wing Chaplain, unveils a project he has been working on at the Titan's Refuge at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Jan. 20, 2023. The large painting is a reminder to all Airmen of the warrior ethos instilled in them. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 05:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871170
    VIRIN: 230106-F-NC038-679
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109415691
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Warrior's Ethos, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Art
    Incirlik
    Chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT