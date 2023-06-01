Lt Col Dwyane A. Jones, 39th Air Base Wing Chaplain, unveils a project he has been working on at the Titan's Refuge at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Jan. 20, 2023. The large painting is a reminder to all Airmen of the warrior ethos instilled in them. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 05:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871170
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-NC038-679
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_109415691
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Warrior's Ethos, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
