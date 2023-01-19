Tech. Sgt. Devin Smith, 39th Air Base Wing occupational safety manager, was featured on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2023. Smith provided scooter safety tips to Airmen traveling on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 04:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871169
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-CW240-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109415678
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram: 39th Air Base Wing Safety Office, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
