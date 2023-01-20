67th, 44th FS takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach

The 67th and 44th Fighter Squadrons take off from Kadena Air Base for Exercise Southern Beach, Jan. 1 2023.
Exercise Southern Beach is a large-scale Japan-U.S. joint training continual effort to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nation partners. Southern Beach is a locally organized bilateral training exercise that enhances interoperability with the opportunity for 18th Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force units to practice mission planning, flying and debriefing together.
Bilateral training exercises like these help build trusting relationships among nations, ensuring allies are able to come together to effectively respond to demanding scenarios and execute high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
|01.20.2023
|01.20.2023 03:47
|B-Roll
|871168
|230119-F-IK699-002
|DOD_109415648
|00:03:08
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
