    67th, 44th FS takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.20.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The 67th and 44th Fighter Squadrons take off from Kadena Air Base for Exercise Southern Beach, Jan. 1 2023.
    Exercise Southern Beach is a large-scale Japan-U.S. joint training continual effort to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nation partners. Southern Beach is a locally organized bilateral training exercise that enhances interoperability with the opportunity for 18th Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force units to practice mission planning, flying and debriefing together.

    Bilateral training exercises like these help build trusting relationships among nations, ensuring allies are able to come together to effectively respond to demanding scenarios and execute high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 03:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871168
    VIRIN: 230119-F-IK699-002
    Filename: DOD_109415648
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th, 44th FS takeoff for Exercise Southern Beach, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

