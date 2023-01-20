U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participate in an appointment ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2023. During the ceremony, U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun assumed his position as command master chief of 3rd MLG. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 03:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871167
|VIRIN:
|230120-M-LN574-466
|Filename:
|DOD_109415646
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Nathan Chun Appointed as 3rd MLG Command Master Chief, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT