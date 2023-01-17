Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Fighter Wing JAG Office - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll Package for the 8th Fighter Wing Legal Office feature. Footage includes Capt. Braswell and SSgt. Landon reviewing law, interacting with case files and customers at the front desk. There are also generic shots of the courtroom and legal office offices.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871163
    VIRIN: 230120-F-YO204-1002
    Filename: DOD_109415577
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: 26, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Wing JAG Office - B-Roll, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    JAG
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Attorney
    Legal Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT