B-Roll Package for the 8th Fighter Wing Legal Office feature. Footage includes Capt. Braswell and SSgt. Landon reviewing law, interacting with case files and customers at the front desk. There are also generic shots of the courtroom and legal office offices.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 01:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871163
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-YO204-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109415577
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|26, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Fighter Wing JAG Office - B-Roll, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
