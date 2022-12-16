Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Greeting from the UNC Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Members assigned to the United Nations Command in the Republic of Korea share a holiday message to troops across the ROK and back home Dec 20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 21:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 871156
    VIRIN: 221216-F-FG548-1001
    Filename: DOD_109415439
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greeting from the UNC Part 2, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shout out
    greetings
    Christmas
    santa
    xmas
    Hanukkah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT