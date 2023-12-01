B-Roll package from the LRS episode of Kunsan Down & Dirty. Footage includes working with POL and inspecting trucks and testing fuel.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 20:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871154
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-YO204-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_109415291
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|26, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th LRS - B-Roll - POL/Fuels Lab, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
