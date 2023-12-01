Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th LRS - B-Roll - POL/Fuels Lab

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package from the LRS episode of Kunsan Down & Dirty. Footage includes working with POL and inspecting trucks and testing fuel.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 20:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871154
    VIRIN: 230119-F-YO204-3002
    Filename: DOD_109415291
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: 26, KR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th LRS - B-Roll - POL/Fuels Lab, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolf Pack
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    8th LRS
    Wraith Nation
    Kunsan Down and Dirty

