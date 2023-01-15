NMCB4 to NMCB5 (with music, no graphics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Four turned over duties with NMCB Five on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2023. While deployed to the region Naval Mobile Construction Battalions focus on projects that enable U.S. 7th Fleet and III Marine Expeditionary Force lethality and work to advance host nation relations in strategic locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)