Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB4 to NMCB5 (with music, no graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Four turned over duties with NMCB Five on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2023. While deployed to the region Naval Mobile Construction Battalions focus on projects that enable U.S. 7th Fleet and III Marine Expeditionary Force lethality and work to advance host nation relations in strategic locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 21:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871151
    VIRIN: 230115-N-DG088-480
    Filename: DOD_109415279
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB4 to NMCB5 (with music, no graphics), by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Okinawa
    7th Fleet
    Pacific
    construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT