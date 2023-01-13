Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire suppression system test at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The new KC-46 hangar fills with foam during a fire suppression system test Jan. 13, 2023, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The system is used to safely extinguish fires inside aircraft hangars to protect Airmen and Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 19:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871150
    VIRIN: 230113-F-FM924-1001
    Filename: DOD_109415275
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Fire suppression system test at Travis AFB, by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hangar
    foam
    fire extinguisher
    aircraft
    AMC
    KC46

