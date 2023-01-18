Airmen train in cold-weather tactics at Fort McCoy, Part VI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Security forces Airmen with multiple Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units participate in a training session Jan. 18, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., that's part of a 16-day Cold-Weather Operations Course led by the Air Force. More than 50 Airmen are part of the training at Fort McCoy, which has held this form of training regularly for many years. During their time training at Fort McCoy, the security forces Airmen learn a variety of cold-weather operations tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)