    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics at Fort McCoy, Part V

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Security forces Airmen with multiple Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units participate in a training session Jan. 18, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., that's part of a 16-day Cold-Weather Operations Course led by the Air Force. More than 50 Airmen are part of the training at Fort McCoy, which has held this form of training regularly for many years. During their time training at Fort McCoy, the security forces Airmen learn a variety of cold-weather operations tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871143
    VIRIN: 230118-A-OK556-758
    Filename: DOD_109415212
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen train in cold-weather tactics at Fort McCoy, Part V, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Air Force
    Fort McCoy
    cold-weather operations training
    winter warfare training

