The C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force base continues to prove its adaptability, reliability and capabilities with support of the 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 21st Airlift Squadron since 2006. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 18:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|871139
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-DU706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109415197
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 60 in 60: The C-17 Globemaster III, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
