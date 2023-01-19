Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60 in 60: The C-17 Globemaster III

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force base continues to prove its adaptability, reliability and capabilities with support of the 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 21st Airlift Squadron since 2006. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 18:00
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    C-17
    TrUSt
    Air Force
    AMC

