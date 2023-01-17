RUTEX 23.1 - Joint Organization Training Operation, Aloha Stadium

A joint organization training operation comprised of U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as well as local and federal law enforcement conduct a limited scale raid and simulated response to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threat on Aloha Stadium, Hawaii, during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1, Jan. 17, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 22:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871138
|VIRIN:
|230117-M-VV832-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109415193
|Length:
|00:06:24
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
