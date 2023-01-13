RUTEX 23.1 - Dillingham Airfield Limited Scale Raid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct reconnaissance and surveillance as well as a limited scale raid on Dillingham Airfield, Hawaii, during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1, Jan. 13, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)