    U.S. Marines with 1/12 Conduct Bellows Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Cpl. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a battalion-level training event at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2023. Marines with 1/12 completed a navigation and patrolling confidence lane to maintain lethality at the squad level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick King)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871133
    VIRIN: 230118-M-JH495-1009
    Filename: DOD_109415096
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 1/12 Conduct Bellows Training, by Cpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Patrolling
    Land Navigation
    Marines
    Training
    1/12
    vmm 363

