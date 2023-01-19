Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: Body Composition, Civilian Development, F-35 Upgrades

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights the new Body Composition Program standards that begin in April, Department of the Air Force civilians can self-nominate for developmental opportunities, and upgrades for the F-35 are undergoing tests before implementation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871128
    VIRIN: 230119-F-JH807-1001
    Filename: DOD_109414862
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Body Composition, Civilian Development, F-35 Upgrades, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT