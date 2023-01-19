This week’s look around the Air Force highlights the new Body Composition Program standards that begin in April, Department of the Air Force civilians can self-nominate for developmental opportunities, and upgrades for the F-35 are undergoing tests before implementation.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871127
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-JH807-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109414860
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Body Composition, Civilian Development, F-35 Upgrades, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT