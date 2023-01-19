Coast Guard rescues 55 migrants who were left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez Over the Horizon boat rescues a group of 55 migrants Jan. 19, 2023, who were left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico. The survivors consist of 54 men and nine women who claimed Haitian nationality, and a man who is claiming to be a Cuban national. The survivors were transported to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, where they were received to Ramey Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|01.19.2023
|01.19.2023 15:07
|B-Roll
|871123
|230119-G-G0107-1001
|DOD_109414804
|00:00:15
|MAYAGUEZ, PR
|4
|4
