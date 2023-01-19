Coast Guard rescues 55 migrants who were left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez Over the Horizon boat rescues a group of 55 migrants Jan. 19, 2023, who were left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico. The survivors consist of 54 men and nine women who claimed Haitian nationality, and a man who is claiming to be a Cuban national. The survivors were transported to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, where they were received to Ramey Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents. (U.S. Coast Guard video)