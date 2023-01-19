Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 55 migrants who were left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAYAGUEZ, PUERTO RICO

    01.19.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez Over the Horizon boat rescues a group of 55 migrants Jan. 19, 2023, who were left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico. The survivors consist of 54 men and nine women who claimed Haitian nationality, and a man who is claiming to be a Cuban national.  The survivors were transported to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, where they were received to Ramey Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871123
    VIRIN: 230119-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109414804
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: MAYAGUEZ, PR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 55 migrants who were left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Sector San Juan
    Monito Island
    Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez
    55 migrants

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT