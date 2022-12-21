Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Safety PSA: Sober Driving (#5)

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    The TRADOC Safety Office intends to deploy several safety videos/PSA's throughout the year as part of their "Safety First Friday" program bringing awareness to Soldiers, Civilians, and their families, in an effort to recognize popular, and seasonal, safety concerns. This PSA focuses on sober driving.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 15:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871120
    VIRIN: 230119-A-A4411-003
    PIN: 100347
    Filename: DOD_109414795
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: VA, US

    Safety
    PSA
    Sober Driving

